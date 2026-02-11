Los Angeles Housing Affordability Hits Record Lows as Tesla Loses Global EV Crown
- Share via
Los Angeles and Long Beach are now among the least affordable cities in the world for homebuyers. Average local incomes cover only a small share of typical home prices and demand is outpacing housing supply across California. Meanwhile, Tesla is no longer the world’s top electric vehicle seller after China’s BYD overtook it in global sales last year. Analysts cite the end of U.S. EV incentives, growing competition overseas, and brand backlash as factors behind Tesla’s slide. Elon Musk’s company is now shifting its focus toward AI, robotics, and robotaxis.