Catherine O’Hara Cause of Death Revealed: Pulmonary Embolism & Hidden Cancer Battle
Catherine O’Hara Cause of Death Revealed: Pulmonary Embolism & Hidden Cancer Battle

By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
Catherine O’Hara’s death certificate has revealed new details about her passing. The certificate says the actress died of a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot in the lungs, and an underlying battle with rectal cancer that she kept private. Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA has returned to the negotiating table nearly two years after its strike, reopening contract talks with studios ahead of a June contract deadline. The union is expected to focus talks on protections around artificial intelligence, streaming residuals, and health and pension funding.
Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

