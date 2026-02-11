Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:58
Introducing “Business Innovators UnPlugged”
Innovators Unplugged

Introducing “Business Innovators UnPlugged”

“Business Innovators Unplugged” spotlights the people building what’s next.

Host Anna Magzanyan sits down with CEOs from some of America’s most recognized companies, as well as leaders of companies you may not know yet — but definitely should.

No buzzwords. No hype. Just real conversations about what it actually takes to build and lead.
Innovators UnpluggedBusiness by LA Times Studios
Advertisement