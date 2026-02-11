‘Wuthering Heights’ is a bold, filthy fantasy — but these moors need more erotic heat

Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” adds explicit sexuality absent from Emily Brontë’s novel, tracking a destructive romance between Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. Robbie’s casting as teenage Catherine feels mismatched with her star power, though the film impresses through audacious visuals and Fennell’s exploration of desire.