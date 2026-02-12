The Ultimate Mexican Wedding Cookies

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Mexican wedding cookies are a welcome addition to any celebration, no matter the time of year. They go by different names — polvorones, pastelitas de boda — and have many sweet cousins. Italian wedding cookies, for instance, are often made with almonds. With walnuts or pecans, they might be called Russian tea cakes or snowballs. Ellen Ramos, who is the talented baker behind Highland Park’s Santa Canela, likes to use pecans and then she adds a pumpkin spice curveball that give her cookies a comforting finish. You can use any pumpkin spice blend from your favorite market, but Ramos also shared the recipe to her special spice mix. In addition to cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, allspice, black pepper and ginger, she uses burnt corn husk powder (a good way to use corn husks after unwrapping tamales), which adds a subtly smoky note to the cookies. But even if you skip the corn husk powder, the pumpkin spice will make your cookies hard to stop eating.