Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:39
Love in L.A. with Bex
California

Love in L.A. with Bex

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
Over the coming weeks, 404’s Bex Castillo will be diving deep into the world of modern dating and relationships in la la land.

Stay tuned for the first episode of Love in L.A. with Bex dropping Valentine’s Day.

Got a question, event or story burning a hole in your heart? Shoot her an email at rebecca.castillo@latimes.com.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Advertisement