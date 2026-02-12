The End of an Era: Ad-Free Chatbots and the Westminster Mall
- Share via
Anthropic’s Super Bowl commercial criticizing OpenAI’s plan to introduce ads into ChatGPT conversations, ignited a public dispute over the future of advertising in chatbots. Some tech leaders say marketing inside chatbots could erode user trust. Meanwhile, in Orange County, the long-shuttered Westminster Mall is set for demolition in April. The 1974 shopping center will be redeveloped into a mixed-use project with more than 2,200 homes, retail space, a hotel and public open areas.