Entertainment & Arts

‘Amadeus’ might be Pasadena Playhouse’s most lavish production yet

By Jessica Gelt and Mark E. Potts
Pasadena Playhouse’s most lavish production yet, “Amadeus” opens Sunday with a hand-painted scrim featuring Mozart’s notes and meticulous 18th Century design details. Directed by Tony-winning Darko Tresnjak and starring Broadway veteran Jefferson Mays as Salieri, the production aims to explore the character’s increasingly addled mind. Every design element—from handcrafted costumes to hand-operated set pieces—reflects Salieri’s twisted perspective in this surreal, dreamlike exploration of jealousy and ambition.
