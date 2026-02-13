‘Amadeus’ might be Pasadena Playhouse’s most lavish production yet

Pasadena Playhouse’s most lavish production yet, “Amadeus” opens Sunday with a hand-painted scrim featuring Mozart’s notes and meticulous 18th Century design details. Directed by Tony-winning Darko Tresnjak and starring Broadway veteran Jefferson Mays as Salieri, the production aims to explore the character’s increasingly addled mind. Every design element—from handcrafted costumes to hand-operated set pieces—reflects Salieri’s twisted perspective in this surreal, dreamlike exploration of jealousy and ambition.