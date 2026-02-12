Jill Zarin Cut from E!’s “The Golden Life” After Anti-Bad Bunny Rant
- Share via
Jill Zarin has been removed from E!’s upcoming reality series “The Golden Life” after her social media rant criticizing Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance. Zarin called the show the worst halftime performance ever, took issue with the mostly Spanish-language performance and made inaccurate claims about its production. Meanwhile, Britney Spears has sold the rights to her music catalog to Primary Wave in a deal reportedly worth $200 million.