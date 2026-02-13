Tiny soccer moments made with gum wrappers scream ‘Fútbol Is Life’ at LACMA

Discarded gum wrappers become tiny sculptures of iconic World Cup moments and political statements in a new LACMA exhibit opening Feb. 15.





The show features detailed miniatures, life-size player replicas, and animated films arranged like a soccer field, with mirrors letting viewers see themselves in sports history.





Running through July 12, the exhibit includes 325 individual players and explores motion studies and photography alongside the creative gum wrapper sculptures.