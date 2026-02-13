Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:29
Tiny soccer moments made with gum wrappers scream ‘Fútbol Is Life’ at LACMA
Entertainment & Arts

Tiny soccer moments made with gum wrappers scream ‘Fútbol Is Life’ at LACMA

Los Angeles Times 2024 summer intern Jasmine "Jaz" Mendez
Mark Potts.
By Jasmine Mendez and Mark E. Potts
Discarded gum wrappers become tiny sculptures of iconic World Cup moments and political statements in a new LACMA exhibit opening Feb. 15.


The show features detailed miniatures, life-size player replicas, and animated films arranged like a soccer field, with mirrors letting viewers see themselves in sports history.


Running through July 12, the exhibit includes 325 individual players and explores motion studies and photography alongside the creative gum wrapper sculptures.
Entertainment & Arts
Jasmine Mendez

Jasmine “Jaz” Mendez is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. She previously was a reporting intern for the Metro Desk, covering housing in Los Angeles. Mendez graduated from Cal State Northridge with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in Spanish-language journalism.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement