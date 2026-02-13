Advertisement
Meta, TikTok, and Snap to be Graded by New “Safe Online Standards” System

Major social media companies including Meta, TikTok, and Snap will be evaluated under a new teen safety rating system launched by the Mental Health Coalition. Independent experts will grade platforms on moderation, design, and mental health protections. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has approved a new adaptive reuse ordinance allowing office buildings to convert into housing through a streamlined process. The move is intended to address the city’s housing shortage and large volume of vacant office space.
