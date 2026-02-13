Alex Vesia speaks publicly for first time since daughter’s death

Dodgers left-hander Alex Vesia spoke publicly for the first time since he and his wife, Kayla, lost their newborn daughter, Sterling, in the middle of last fall’s postseason run. Reading a statement from his smartphone, Vesia thanked the Dodgers for their support, spoke about the messages of support his family has received and revealed that he and his wife sought therapy to help with the grieving process.