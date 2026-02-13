A Mideast health system buckles after U.S. cuts

U.S. humanitarian funding to Yemen has plummeted, a result of the aid cuts implemented by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.



Patients are sometimes told they need to purchase medicines or supplies elsewhere because hospitals can’t afford to provide them.



Health workers warn of surging disease outbreaks that could spread to other countries this year.