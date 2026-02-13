Inside the Noninvasive Facelift: Melissa Imperial on Microcurrent, Fascia, and Aging Well
Noninvasive facelifts are everywhere, but what is actually happening beneath the skin? On this episode of the ‘Live and Well” podcast, celebrity esthetician Melissa Imperial shares her approach to lymphatic sculpting, fascia release, and microcurrent therapy. Her method focuses on strengthening facial muscles, releasing built up tension, and supporting circulation to influence lift, clarity, and long term skin resilience. The conversation explores how structure impacts the face over time, why there is no single quick fix, and what an intentional aging plan can look like. She details the natural ingredients she relies on, how they support inflammation and circulation, and the daily rituals she uses to maintain clarity and resilience across different stages of skin.