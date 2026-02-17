Why Guillermo del Toro Banned CGI for His ‘Unmistakably Human’ Frankenstein
- Share via
Guillermo del Toro set out to make “Frankenstein” feel unmistakably human, turning to makeup artists, costume designers, and large practical sets instead of heavy digital effects to bring the story to life. Meanwhile, Delroy Lindo reveals he pushed to restore a key monologue from his character “Delta Slim” in “Sinners,” after director Ryan Coogler cut it from an early edit. Coogler ultimately agreed that the monologue was essential to Lindo’s character and the theme of the overall story.