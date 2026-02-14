Advertisement
Why should we date your friend?
By Rebecca Castillo
Have you ever looked at one of your single friends and wondered how they haven’t been snatched up yet? @bexcastillo went to Date My Friend, an event where people can get up on stage and pitch an audience on why someone should date their friend. In an era of online love, the goal of the night is to make connections off-screen.

Love and Bex in L.A. is a new L.A. Times 404 series by @bexcastillo exploring love, dating, relationships and romance in the City of Angels. Got a question, event or story you want her to look into? Let us know in the comments or slide into her DMs.
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

