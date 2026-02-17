On Healing Land, Birds Perch

Behind one of the Vietnam War’s most iconic Pulitzer Prize–winning photographs lies a story resonant with today’s global crises. Woven through voices of survivors, “On Healing Land, Birds Perch” meditates on memory, loss, and renewal confronting the enduring scars of war and the resilience of refugees rebuilding their lives. Directed by Naja Lockwood.

Director Naja Lockwood: “On Healing Land, Birds Perch (Đất Lành Chim Đậu)” tells the stories behind the iconic photograph taken by Eddie Adams during the 1968 Tet Offensive titled “Saigon Execution.” The film presents an opportunity to delve into the complex narratives and the lasting impact of a single moment captured in time. The photograph of General Nguyen Ngoc Loan executing a Viet Cong officer, Nguyen Van Lem, has become a powerful symbol, often viewed as emblematic of the brutality of the Vietnam War. However, it also represents much more than the act of violence it depicts. It reflects the personal stories, struggles, and the human costs of war for generations that continue to reverberate today.





War leaves no child untouched, even those too young to understand its origins. Children inherit the burdens of conflict — not by choice, but by circumstance — carrying the weight of their parents’ past, the traumas they endured, and the unresolved pain that lingers long after the final battle. The documentary reveals the shadows of war cast deep inside the souls of these children, who grew up not only with loss but with the complex, often painful task of reconciling the past.







This documentary is not about reopening wounds. It is about understanding, healing, reconciliation, and the universality of refugee experiences. It is about the cost of war beyond the battlefield — the trauma passed down, the questions left unanswered, and the courage it takes to find peace when war has shaped your very identity. Through empathy and understanding, it offers a pathway toward building bridges between past adversaries and embracing a shared future.