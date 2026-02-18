A historic home in Pasadena gets an over-the-top update (on the inside)

Advertisement
By Lisa Boone and Mark E. Potts
A 1922 Pasadena Normandy-style home maintains its serene storybook exterior while inside explodes with eclectic collections, antiques, and art accumulated over 22 years. The couple navigated strict Mills Act preservation rules while creatively transforming the interior.
Lisa Boone is a features writer for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2003, she has covered home design, gardening, parenting, houseplants, even youth sports. She is a native of Los Angeles.

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

