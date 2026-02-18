A historic home in Pasadena gets an over-the-top update (on the inside)

A 1922 Pasadena Normandy-style home maintains its serene storybook exterior while inside explodes with eclectic collections, antiques, and art accumulated over 22 years. The couple navigated strict Mills Act preservation rules while creatively transforming the interior.
