Why the halftime show was a full-circle moment for Ricky Martin
De Los

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Los Angeles Times staffer Andrea Flores
By Brenda Elizondo and Andrea Flores
Ricky Martin’s Super Bowl Halftime performance of “Lo Que le Pasó a Hawaii” was brief, but a powerful reminder of how far Latin music has come.

In 1999, the Puerto Rican singer was at the forefront of what was considered a “Latin explosion,” a phenomenon in which Latin stars would “cross over” into the mainstream, often by fine tuning their sound to fit an English-speaking mold.

Martin would later call the move racist, telling the New York Times in 2003: “Latin music has always been here, You just have to open your eyes.”

Super Bowl
