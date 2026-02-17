Why the halftime show was a full-circle moment for Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin’s Super Bowl Halftime performance of “Lo Que le Pasó a Hawaii” was brief, but a powerful reminder of how far Latin music has come.
In 1999, the Puerto Rican singer was at the forefront of what was considered a “Latin explosion,” a phenomenon in which Latin stars would “cross over” into the mainstream, often by fine tuning their sound to fit an English-speaking mold.
Martin would later call the move racist, telling the New York Times in 2003: “Latin music has always been here, You just have to open your eyes.”
