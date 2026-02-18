Advertisement
Anderson Cooper Exits “60 Minutes” as Casey Wasserman Sells Agency Amid Epstein Fallout
Anderson Cooper is leaving “60 Minutes” after nearly two decades to focus on his family and his role at CNN, marking a potential shift for the program under the leadership of Bari Weiss. Meanwhile, Casey Wasserman is preparing to sell his talent agency after newly released Epstein-related documents revealed past communications, prompting client departures and internal changes. Despite this departure, Wasserman plans to remain involved with the LA28 Olympic committee.
