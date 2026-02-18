Anderson Cooper Exits “60 Minutes” as Casey Wasserman Sells Agency Amid Epstein Fallout
- Share via
Anderson Cooper is leaving “60 Minutes” after nearly two decades to focus on his family and his role at CNN, marking a potential shift for the program under the leadership of Bari Weiss. Meanwhile, Casey Wasserman is preparing to sell his talent agency after newly released Epstein-related documents revealed past communications, prompting client departures and internal changes. Despite this departure, Wasserman plans to remain involved with the LA28 Olympic committee.