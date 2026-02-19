How Harbor Fund and Chris Pine are Reimagining Socially Conscious Film
Chris Pine is producing a documentary about families facing eviction that is being funded by the nonprofit Harbor Fund, which supports socially conscious films through philanthropic donations. The documentary is inspired by his own childhood experience with housing instability and the book “Evicted.” Meanwhile, photographer Wolfgang Tillmans, who is known for shooting Frank Ocean’s “Blonde” album cover, has returned to Los Angeles with his exhibition “Keep Movin” at Regen Projects. The exhibition features large-scale installations, politically-charged collages and experimental works.