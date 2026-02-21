Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:08
Living like it’s the 2000s
California

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
Karen Garcia.
By Rebecca Castillo and Karen Garcia
@bexcastillo had never experienced an adulthood free of her iPhone and found herself yearning for what seemed like a simpler time, so she decided to try using a flip phone for a few weeks.

We stopped by USC to chat with a communications class about the resurgence of analog lifestyles and the desire to unplug in an increasingly tech-dependent world.

To learn more, read @karenmelgarcia’s story on latimes.com.
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

