Living like it’s the 2000s
@bexcastillo had never experienced an adulthood free of her iPhone and found herself yearning for what seemed like a simpler time, so she decided to try using a flip phone for a few weeks.
We stopped by USC to chat with a communications class about the resurgence of analog lifestyles and the desire to unplug in an increasingly tech-dependent world.
To learn more, read @karenmelgarcia’s story on latimes.com.
