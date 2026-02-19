Free Museum Day is happening this Sunday.

30 museums across Southern California are free this Sunday, February 22nd.

It’s the annual SoCal Museums Free-For-All and participants include LACMA, The Geffen, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, La Brea Tar Pits, the Natural History Museum to name a few.



The one thing you need to know: a lot of these spots require free advance reservations, so don’t show up and expect to just walk in. Head to socalmuseums.net to learn more.