Free Museum Day is happening this Sunday.
30 museums across Southern California are free this Sunday, February 22nd.
It’s the annual SoCal Museums Free-For-All and participants include LACMA, The Geffen, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, La Brea Tar Pits, the Natural History Museum to name a few.
The one thing you need to know: a lot of these spots require free advance reservations, so don’t show up and expect to just walk in. Head to socalmuseums.net to learn more.
