Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:16
Free Museum Day is happening this Sunday.
California

Free Museum Day is happening this Sunday.

30 museums across Southern California are free this Sunday, February 22nd.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll
Video Journalist Follow
It’s the annual SoCal Museums Free-For-All and participants include LACMA, The Geffen, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, La Brea Tar Pits, the Natural History Museum to name a few.

The one thing you need to know: a lot of these spots require free advance reservations, so don’t show up and expect to just walk in. Head to socalmuseums.net to learn more.
California
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

Advertisement