Restaurant review: Head to Hermon’s for tiny martinis, burgers and skillet cookies
Food

Los Angeles Times staffer Jenn Harris
Mark Potts.
By Jenn Harris and Mark E. Potts
You may have never heard of Hermon, a half-mile area in northeast Los Angeles that is now home to one of the most sought-after dinner reservations in the city.

Hermon’s is the latest restaurant opening from the team behind a handful of neighborhood-y spots around town, including Found Oyster, Queen‘s Raw Bar & Grill,, Rasarumah and Barra Santos.

It manages to be both a casual neighborhood restaurant and destination worthy.
Food
Jenn Harris

Mark E. Potts

