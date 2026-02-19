Restaurant review: Head to Hermon’s for tiny martinis, burgers and skillet cookies

You may have never heard of Hermon, a half-mile area in northeast Los Angeles that is now home to one of the most sought-after dinner reservations in the city.



Hermon’s is the latest restaurant opening from the team behind a handful of neighborhood-y spots around town, including Found Oyster, Queen‘s Raw Bar & Grill,, Rasarumah and Barra Santos.



It manages to be both a casual neighborhood restaurant and destination worthy.