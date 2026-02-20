IKEA Culver City Opening & The Impending California Blackjack Ban
Ikea is opening its first city-center Los Angeles store this spring in Culver City’s former Helms Bakery complex. The space encompasses 40,000-square-foot and will include the store’s localized showrooms in addition to its signature food court. Meanwhile, California regulators have approved rules that would effectively ban blackjack in card rooms starting in April, prompting legal pushback from L.A. operators who warn the move could threaten thousands of jobs and billions in local economic activity.