Inside the Stephen Colbert CBS Dispute & The Year’s Best Oscar Menswear
Stephen Colbert is escalating a dispute with CBS after the network advised against airing an interview on “The Late Show” with Senate candidate James Talarico over the FCC’s equal-time rule concerns. Colbert aired the interview on YouTube to skirt the rules and criticized CBS while on air. Meanwhile, Oscar-nominated costume designers say menswear is taking a central role this awards season, with detailed designs in films like “Sinners,” “Hamnet,” “Frankenstein,” and “Marty Supreme.” The nominees explain how clothes help shape character, emotion, and storytelling across different eras.