Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:35
L.A. fire victims say state regulators ignored complaints about State Farm
California

L.A. fire victims say state regulators ignored complaints about State Farm

Los Angeles Times reporter Paige St. John
Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Paige St. John and Brenda Elizondo
Last spring, victims of the Los Angeles wildfires complained loudly and en masse over how State Farm General was handling their insurance claims, especially for smoke damage.

Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara urged them to lodge formal complaints with the department.
“That’s how we track and how we monitor, and we make sure that we follow through ... make sure that those claims are being addressed,” he told several hundred fire victims in a Zoom forum in May.

Nearly a year later, however, many homeowners and their representatives say the promise was hollow. They voice mounting frustration over how the California Department of Insurance investigated their complaints about State Farm.
California
Paige St. John

Paige St. John covers criminal justice, disasters and investigative stories for the Los Angeles Times from Northern California.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Advertisement