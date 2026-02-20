Colette Laxton on The Inkey List and Breaking the Instant-Gratification Skincare Cycle

Skincare does not need to be complicated to work. In this episode of Live & Well, Colette Laxton, co-founder of The Inkey List, breaks down what actually makes a product effective and why overdoing it might be the very thing hurting your skin. The conversation explores the rise of instant-gratification beauty, the overuse of exfoliating acids, what is really happening when the skin barrier is compromised, and why hydration remains the foundation of healthy skin. Colette explains how The Inkey List builds formulas without fillers or fragrance, why packaging is designed for clarity over aesthetics, and which ingredients truly support long-term skin health. If your routine feels overwhelming, this episode is a reset.