President Trump says Supreme Court’s tariff decision is “deeply disappointing”

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The Supreme Court struck down President Trump’s sweeping worldwide tariffs on Friday.



The 6-3 decision is the first to hold that the president overstepped his legal authority, dealing Trump his most significant defeat at the nation’s highest court.



Trump said he is “absolutely ashamed” of the justices who ruled against his global tariffs.