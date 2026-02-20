Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:24
President Trump says Supreme Court’s tariff decision is “deeply disappointing”
World & Nation

President Trump says Supreme Court’s tariff decision is “deeply disappointing”

Mark Potts.
By Mark E. Potts
Senior Editor for Video Subscribe
The Supreme Court struck down President Trump’s sweeping worldwide tariffs on Friday.

The 6-3 decision is the first to hold that the president overstepped his legal authority, dealing Trump his most significant defeat at the nation’s highest court.

Trump said he is “absolutely ashamed” of the justices who ruled against his global tariffs.
World & Nation
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement