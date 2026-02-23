Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:20
Robots are heading into the kitchen. Should we welcome them?
Food

Robots are heading into the kitchen. Should we welcome them?

Los Angeles Times staffer Jenn Harris
Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Jenn Harris and Brenda Elizondo
Food
Jenn Harris

Jenn Harris is a restaurant critic for the Food section of the Los Angeles Times. She was a finalist for the 2025 James Beard Award for criticism, and holds a bachelor’s degree in literary journalism from UC Irvine and a master’s in journalism from USC. Follow her @Jenn_Harris_.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Advertisement