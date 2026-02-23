Tesla’s California Sales Saved After “Autopilot” Shift & OpenAI’s Cameo Lawsuit
California regulators decided not to suspend Tesla’s sales after the company revised its marketing language, dropping “Autopilot” in the state and labeling its Full Self-Driving feature as “supervised” to clarify that an alert driver is still required. Meanwhile, OpenAI has been temporarily blocked from using the name “Cameo” for an AI video feature after the celebrity video platform sued over trademark infringement. A federal judge granted the Cameo’s motion for a preliminary injunction as the legal fight continues.