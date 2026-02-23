Hollywood Sues ByteDance as Pikachu Illustrator Card Hits $16.5M
- Share via
Logan Paul’s rare Pikachu Illustrator card sold for a record $16.5 million at auction. The card was graded a 10 by Professional Sports Authenticators and is one of roughly 40 ever printed as a prize for an illustrator contest. Venture capitalist AJ Scaramucci purchased the card. Meanwhile, major studios including Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Paramount are threatening legal action against ByteDance over its AI video generator Seedance 2.0, alleging unauthorized use of copyrighted characters and likenesses after viral fan-made clips spread across social media.