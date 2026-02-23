The virtual fine art gallery making Black art more accessible

ArtGal.LA is a virtual art gallery bringing fine art to screens near you. It recently hosted its inaugural event “BlackIRL” via Frame.vr, a platform that enables the creation of 3D spaces for free. About 50 guests came from all over the world and enjoyed music, films, and various artworks.

