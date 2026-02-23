The virtual fine art gallery making Black art more accessible

ArtGal.LA is a virtual art gallery bringing fine art to screens near you. It recently hosted its inaugural event “BlackIRL” via Frame.vr, a platform that enables the creation of 3D spaces for free. About 50 guests came from all over the world and enjoyed music, films, and various artworks.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.