Open jams and radical reads

Video journalist Quincy Bowie Jr takes us into “The Shed,” an open jam and fundraising event held at Black Lantern Books for a day steeped in Black, queer and trans-led music, plus a literary legacy rooted in local organizing.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.