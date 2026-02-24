Gallo Winery Layoffs: St. Helena Plant Closes as Fire Survivors Protest SCE
Gallo Winery is closing its St. Helena facility and laying off 93 employees across several California labels. The move follows a decade-long decline in demand for lower-priced wine brands. In Altadena, Eaton Fire survivors are protesting Southern California Edison, demanding $200,000 in emergency housing aid per family. Residents refuse to join the utility’s voluntary compensation program because it requires waiving the right to sue. The Los Angeles County District Attorney is weighing criminal charges against the company.