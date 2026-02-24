Eric Dane’s Final Goodbye: Heartbreaking ALS Interview and Final Words
Netflix’s “Famous Last Words” has released a posthumous interview with actor Eric Dane, filmed shortly before his death from ALS. Dane reflected on his three-decade career and delivered a final message to his daughters. Meanwhile, the Baywatch reboot held an open casting call in Marina del Rey, drawing thousands of applicants. Executive producers confirmed the series will continue the original storyline, featuring the character Hobie Buchannon.