Sizzlin’ Hot: Arman Oganesyan on Building Dave’s Hot Chicken | Business Innovators Unplugged

Host Anna Magzanyan sits down with Arman Oganesyan, co-founder of Dave’s Hot Chicken. He and a few friends launched the brand with just $900 and a pop-up in a Hollywood parking lot. They sold the business last year for $1 billion and distributed $1 million each to more than a dozen employees. We get into how it all unfolded, how a glowing restaurant review almost derailed everything, and why they believe Los Angeles was the only place this story could have taken off. If you love a good underdog story —and spicy chicken — you’ll want to hear this one. (Photos provided by Dave’s Hot Chicken)