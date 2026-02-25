The Huntington is hosting its 68th annual Bonsai Celebration

It’s Feb. 28 and March 1, featuring expert demonstrations, a bonsai marketplace, prizes, a live auction and an exhibition presented by the California Bonsai Society.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The Huntington is also home to one of the region’s most significant bonsai collections — nearly 500 bonsai and 75 penjing — cared for by a small botanical staff and roughly 100 volunteers.



Though bonsai is most closely associated with Japan, California has become a major hub, with more than 65 bonsai clubs statewide, according to the Huntington. Rooted in more than 1,000 years of cultural exchange, the art form took hold in California after World War II and continues to evolve through migration, craftsmanship and horticultural science.



Tom Carroll spoke with Daniel Deephouse, assistant curator of bonsai at The Huntington, about the history and care behind these living sculptures.