California 2026: The Fight for Insurance & The Rise of Robotaxis
Seven candidates have entered the race for California Insurance Commissioner following a devastating wildfire season and criticism of incumbent Ricardo Lara. The June primary will determine which two candidates advance to the general election. Meanwhile, Uber announced it’s preparing to launch robotaxis in Los Angeles within the next few months under its “Uber Autonomous Solutions” program. The ride-hailing app will provide autonomous vehicles with access to its database, and it will also launch its own service through a partnership with Volkswagen.