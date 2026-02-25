Lily Collins Cast as Audrey Hepburn: The Untold ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ Drama
Lily Collins will produce and star as Audrey Hepburn in a new film detailing the pre-production of the 1961 classic ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s.’ The project will explore Truman Capote’s original preference for Marilyn Monroe over Hepburn for the role of Holly Golightly. Meanwhile, Compton comedian Jared Snow has partnered with Marlon Wayans to release the documentary ‘You Look Fine.’ The film documents Snow’s life with sickle cell disease, highlighting the medical challenges faced by the Black community and the role of humor in navigating chronic illness.