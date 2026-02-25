Advertisement
This record store is a safe haven, even as it struggles to keep the lights on
Los Angeles Times staffer Itzel Luna
By Itzel Luna and Brenda Elizondo
The San Fernando Valley is on the brink of losing a record store that has been central to the region’s fight against immigration enforcement. Rising inflation coupled with a sinking economy might force store owners to shutter their doors come early next year.

On its surface, The Midnight Hour is a record store, its rows lined with hundreds of vinyls collected from around the world. But to the north San Fernando Valley, it has been a community lifeline and gathering spot since it first opened during the pandemic. When wildfires devastated Los Angeles early last year, the store transformed into a donation center.

And since the ICE crackdown began last summer, it has become a safe haven for the city’s immigrant population and the go-to headquarters for the resistance.
Itzel Luna

Itzel Luna is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She is originally from the San Fernando Valley and previously worked as a breaking news intern at The Times in 2022. Most recently, she interned for the entertainment and lifestyle section at the Associated Press. Her work can also be found at the Wall Street Journal, USA Today and CalMatters. Luna graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology with data science and a master’s degree in data journalism.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

