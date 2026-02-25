This record store is a safe haven, even as it struggles to keep the lights on

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The San Fernando Valley is on the brink of losing a record store that has been central to the region’s fight against immigration enforcement. Rising inflation coupled with a sinking economy might force store owners to shutter their doors come early next year.



On its surface, The Midnight Hour is a record store, its rows lined with hundreds of vinyls collected from around the world. But to the north San Fernando Valley, it has been a community lifeline and gathering spot since it first opened during the pandemic. When wildfires devastated Los Angeles early last year, the store transformed into a donation center.



And since the ICE crackdown began last summer, it has become a safe haven for the city’s immigrant population and the go-to headquarters for the resistance.