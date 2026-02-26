Oceanwide Plaza Saved? Inside the $470M Plan to Fix LA’s Graffiti Towers
Developer Kali P. Chaudhuri has agreed to purchase downtown Los Angeles’ unfinished Oceanwide Plaza for $470 million. The partnership plans to remove the complex’s extensive graffiti and complete the $1.2 billion residential and retail project. Meanwhile, Public Storage is moving its corporate headquarters from Glendale to Frisco, Texas, after more than 50 years in California. The relocation follows the enactment of Senate Bill 709, which regulates self-storage rent disclosures. Public Storage joins a growing list of major corporations, including Chevron and Tesla, that have recently exited the state.