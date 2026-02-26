History Made: Gabriel Domingues Lands First-Ever Casting Oscar Nomination
Casting director Gabriel Domingues has earned a nomination for the first-ever Academy Award for casting for his work on the “The Secret Agent.” The film features a mix of established stars and discovered local talent that the filmmakers say reflect Brazilian life. Meanwhile, the Frieze Los Angeles art fair returns to Santa Monica Airport with a dedicated public program titled “Body & Soul.” This exhibition features large-scale installations and works by artists like Patrick Martinez and Kohshin Finley.