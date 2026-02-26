Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:28
When was your first heartbreak?
Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
There’s a lot to be said about the rush of your first love… and your inevitable earth-shattering first breakup.

We stopped by a recent L.A. screening of Timothée Chalamet’s heartache classic “Call Me By Your Name” to ask moviegoers a question: How old were you when you had your heart broken for the first time?

✨Love and Bex in L.A. is a new L.A. Times 404 series by @bexcastillo exploring love, dating, relationships and romance in the City of Angels. Got a question, event or story you want her to look into? Let us know in the comments or slide into her DMs.❤️
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

