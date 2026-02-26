Why Fascia Health is the Secret to Total Body Wellness
Fascia is one of the most overlooked systems in the body, yet it plays a critical role in how we move, recover, and support cellular health. In this episode of the ‘Live & Well’ podcast, fascia expert Ashley Black explains what fascia actually is, why it has historically been misunderstood, and how connective tissue influences everything from mobility to circulation. From her personal health journey to the science behind tissue regeneration, this conversation reframes how we think about the body’s foundation and why fascia may be more important than we realize.