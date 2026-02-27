Nearly a year into Small Lots, Big Impacts, UCLA’s cityLAB is trying to move from concept to reality.

Tom Carroll spoke with the two project directors to talk about what’s happened since they launched the effort to build smaller, more affordable starter homes on underused lots — and what’s coming next.

The idea is simple: use small city-owned parcels already scattered across L.A. to build a handful of for-sale homes per site, designed for light, outdoor space, and real neighborhood living — not skyscrapers.



With thousands of eligible vacant lots citywide and designs now submitted, the project aims to prove L.A. can grow without losing its character — and make first-time homeownership possible again. If you want to follow along with the project, you can sign up for their newsletter at smalllots.citylab.ucla.edu.