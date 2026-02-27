Neve Campbell’s $7M Scream 7 Return & Zachery Ty Bryan’s Shocking DUI Sentence
Actor Zachery Ty Bryan has been sentenced to 16 months in jail following a felony DUI conviction in La Quinta. The sentence includes enhancements for a high blood alcohol level and multiple prior convictions. Meanwhile, Neve Campbell defended her previous decision to decline returning as Sidney Prescott in “Scream 6” due to a salary dispute. Following public support from fans and co-stars, Campbell has secured a $7 million deal to return as the character in the upcoming “Scream 7.”