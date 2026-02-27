Anta Sports Enters US Market to Battle Nike as Jelly Belly Faces Corporate Layoffs
- Share via
Chinese sportswear giant Anta Sports has opened its first North American flagship store in Beverly Hills. The 2,500-square-foot space marks the company’s formal entry into the U.S. market, opening the door to direct competition with Nike. Meanwhile, Jelly Belly parent company Ferrara Candy is laying off 69 corporate employees and closing the brand’s headquarters in Fairfield, California. Administrative roles in accounting and web development will be eliminated starting in June, but the factory, warehouse, and public tours will remain operational. These cuts follow recent industrial closures and tech sector layoffs across the Bay Area.