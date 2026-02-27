Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:51
L.A. firefighter testifies that the Lachman fire wasn’t extinguished
California

L.A. firefighter testifies that the Lachman fire wasn’t extinguished

Photo of Alene Tchekmedyian
Mark Potts.
By Alene Tchekmedyian and Mark E. Potts
California
Alene Tchekmedyian

Alene Tchekmedyian is an investigative reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, focusing on accountability stories and writing about failures by officials to comply with transparency laws. Before joining The Times in 2016, she reported on crime and policing for the Glendale News-Press and Burbank Leader.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement