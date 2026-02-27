Is Mexico safe enough to host the FIFA World Cup this summer?

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



After the Mexican army killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel known as “El Mencho,” violence erupted in the state of Jalisco on Sunday, including roadblocks and vehicle fires. Images of smoke rising over Guadalajara quickly circulated on social media, sowing doubts among some planning to travel to Mexico for the World Cup.



For many fans in the United States, the images raised an inevitable question: Is Mexico ready to guarantee security during the biggest sporting event on the planet?