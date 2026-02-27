Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:05
Is Mexico safe enough to host the FIFA World Cup this summer? 
World & Nation

Is Mexico safe enough to host the FIFA World Cup this summer? 

By Brenda Elizondo
Iliana Limón Romero and Eduard Cauich
After the Mexican army killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel known as “El Mencho,” violence erupted in the state of Jalisco on Sunday, including roadblocks and vehicle fires. Images of smoke rising over Guadalajara quickly circulated on social media, sowing doubts among some planning to travel to Mexico for the World Cup.

For many fans in the United States, the images raised an inevitable question: Is Mexico ready to guarantee security during the biggest sporting event on the planet?
World & NationSports
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Iliana Limón Romero

Iliana Limón Romero is the Los Angeles Times assistant managing editor for Sports. The El Paso native joined The Times in March 2021. She previously was the sports editor at the Orlando Sentinel, where she contributed to the paper’s Pulitzer finalist coverage of the Pulse nightclub shooting. Limón Romero is chair of the Assn. for Women in Sports Media and co-chair of the National Assn. Hispanic Journalists Sports Task Force.

Advertisement